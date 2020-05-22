Weather 22.5.2020 11:08 am

Sub-zero temperatures predicted for Gauteng next week

Citizen reporter
Get ready for a freezing few days next week as a big cold front makes its presence felt.

Winter will be coming early this year it seems as icy temperatures are being predicted for much of the highveld next week.

The first big cold front of the year is due to make landfall at the Cape this weekend, bringing a good chance of snow on the mountains.

By Tuesday, many parts of the highveld will be feeling the full effects of this weather system as it moves up from the Cape.

Johannesburg is at this point predicted to go down to zero degrees on Tuesday night, while other parts of the province, like Vanderbijlpark, are predicted to fall below zero.

This brings the possibility of frost in many places.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 14 degrees.

The cold weather will also put pressure on homeless shelters which typically experience a surge of new arrivals and demand for food.

The good news is that temperatures should recover back to their seasonal normal by the weekend.

