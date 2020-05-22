Next week could see widespread snow across South Africa and Lesotho

According to Richard le Sueur and Rob Ansell of SnowReportSA, although the data has shown significant volatility over the past few days, the freezing level has remained very low and, if this continues and enough moisture arrives, there is a good chance of low-level snow.

“At this point we are also seeing the possibility of snow in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho,” said Le Sueur and Ansell.

“If more moisture arrives with the system than currently predicted, and if it pushes further inland, we could see heavier snowfalls and more widespread snow. Similarly, if the system does not deliver the moisture that is expected, we can expect less snow.”

Temperatures look like they will drop well below zero in some areas, and close to it in many others.

“We would like to remind snow lovers that travelling to see snow is prohibited, but if snow does fall it might be visible on our webcams. If you do happen to live within view of any of the mountains that may get snow, and can take photographs without leaving your property, then please be sure to send them to us via WhatsApp on 081 251 8029.”

