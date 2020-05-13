Light snow falls in Lesotho as cooler Thursday looms for Gauteng

Light snowfalls have been reported over parts of Lesotho on Wednesday as a cold front makes its way up the east coast of South Africa.

Gauteng will experience slightly colder temperatures from Thursday as cooler air invades the highveld.

In Johannesburg, a low of 7°C is forecast for Thursday night, with Friday seeing midday temps of around 19°C.

Some rain is forecast for the Eastern Cape and parts of KwaZulu-Natal today.

The Afriski resort in Lesotho posted a video of light snow falling at the resort on Wednesday.

“The snow just keeps coming. A light sprinkling of snow is currently falling over the resort,” said a tweet from the resort, with an attached video.

The resort says it is currently open, but only to Lesotho residents who are no longer under national lockdown.

