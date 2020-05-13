Weather 13.5.2020 01:59 pm

Light snow falls in Lesotho as cooler Thursday looms for Gauteng

Citizen reporter
Light snow falls in Lesotho as cooler Thursday looms for Gauteng

File footage of snowfall captured in the Drakensberg. Image: Twitter/@Monique_PR_

A slight taste of winter looms for the highveld this week after an unusually mild end to Autumn so far this year.

Light snowfalls have been reported over parts of Lesotho on Wednesday as a cold front makes its way up the east coast of South Africa.

Gauteng will experience slightly colder temperatures from Thursday as cooler air invades the highveld.

In Johannesburg, a low of 7°C is forecast for Thursday night, with Friday seeing midday temps of around 19°C.

Some rain is forecast for the Eastern Cape and parts of KwaZulu-Natal today.

The Afriski resort in Lesotho posted a video of light snow falling at the resort on Wednesday.

“The snow just keeps coming. A light sprinkling of snow is currently falling over the resort,” said a tweet from the resort, with an attached video.

The resort says it is currently open, but only to Lesotho residents who are no longer under national lockdown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lesotho confirms first Covid-19 case 13.5.2020
Tom Thabane to ‘quit on Wednesday’ as Lesotho’s prime minister 12.5.2020
Embattled Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane’s coalition collapses 11.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation ‘Lotto looter’ Leslie Ramulifho’s ‘doctored bank statements’ handed to the police

Africa Surge in child mortality forecast in pandemic-hit developing countries

Africa US virus expert warns of dangers as countries reopen

Business News ‘Significant’ improvement to UIF relief scheme

Government Draft laws on cooked food for the poor will make them even more vulnerable – WC govt


today in print

Read Today's edition