Snow is falling in the Eastern Cape, but no one is going out to ski

As a large cold front moves across the country, the first real snowfall of the year has begun in the highlands of the Eastern Cape.

Photographs from the Tiffendell Ski Resort showed a convincing layer of snow developing. More snow is predicted for parts of Lesotho on Tuesday evening.

The South African Weather Service predicts the peaks of the southern Drakensberg and the Maluti Mountain regions will possibly be covered in light snow from today until Wednesday morning.

The cold front will also bring storms and cooler temperatures to Gauteng.

“It is expected that some of these storms will become severe, with potential to produce heavy downpours, large hail and/or strong damaging surface winds,” said the SAWS.

They warned the extreme weather could bring localised flooding to low-lying areas and bridges, and structural damage.

“These conditions are anticipated following the development of a steep upper trough which could potentially develop into a cut-off low-pressure system during late Tuesday.

“This will be accompanied by a cold front which will be situated across the central and southeastern parts of the country.”

