Weather 14.4.2020 02:49 pm

Snow is falling in the Eastern Cape, but no one is going out to ski

Citizen reporter
Snow is falling in the Eastern Cape, but no one is going out to ski

Snow falling at the Tiffendell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. From snowreport.co.za

The large cold front has made its presence felt countrywide.

As a large cold front moves across the country, the first real snowfall of the year has begun in the highlands of the Eastern Cape.

Photographs from the Tiffendell Ski Resort showed a convincing layer of snow developing. More snow is predicted for parts of Lesotho on Tuesday evening.

The South African Weather Service predicts the peaks of the southern Drakensberg and the Maluti Mountain regions will possibly be covered in light snow from today until Wednesday morning.

The cold front will also bring storms and cooler temperatures to Gauteng.

“It is expected that some of these storms will become severe, with potential to produce heavy downpours, large hail and/or strong damaging surface winds,” said the SAWS.

They warned the extreme weather could bring localised flooding to low-lying areas and bridges, and structural damage.

“These conditions are anticipated following the development of a steep upper trough which could potentially develop into a cut-off low-pressure system during late Tuesday.

“This will be accompanied by a cold front which will be situated across the central and southeastern parts of the country.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three teenage girls believed to have drowned at Cebe beach, Eastern Cape 14.4.2020
Eastern Cape premier wants ‘stricter shutdown’ in his province 10.4.2020
First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter 8.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique

Business News Will Dis-Chem treat all landlords equally?

Covid-19 Seven cops arrested in ‘booze shop break-in’ amid alcohol prohibition

Africa China is Africa’s top creditor, but will it lead debt relief?


today in print

Read Today's edition