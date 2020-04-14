Large hail, snowfall and severe thunderstorms expected to hit SA from today

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms, snowfall, stormy weather and localised flooding in different parts of the country from today.

Widespread thunderstorms are expected over the central, southern and eastern provinces.

Gauteng is expected to experience severe thunderstorms today.

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and in KwaZulu-Natal, while severe thunderstorms are expected over the the Free State today.

Severe thunderstorms over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal will continue until early morning on Wednesday.

The peaks of the southern Drakensberg regions and the Maluti mountain regions will possibly be covered in light snowfall from today until Wednesday morning.

“It is expected that some of these storms will become severe, with potential to produce heavy downpours, large hail and/or strong damaging surface winds,” said the SAWS.

Areas expected to be mostly affected are the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, northeastern Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga, added the SAWS.

These extreme weather patterns will bring localised flooding on low-lying areas and bridges, and structural damage.

“These conditions are anticipated following the development of a steep upper trough which could potentially develop into a cut-off low pressure system during late Tuesday. This will be accompanied by a cold front which will be situated across the central and southeastern parts of the country by Tuesday midday.”

