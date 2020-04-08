Covid-19 8.4.2020 10:42 am

First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Citizen reporter
First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Picture: Storm Report SA Facebook

The health minister has warned that the onset of colder weather will complicate the fight against Covid-19, and that a ‘devastating storm’ may now lie ahead.

Gauteng residents and others around the country may experience a cold Easter weekend following the first snow that hit the Matroosberg in the Western Cape on Monday.

The Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve shared pictures of the first snow on Monday and frost-covered grass on Wednesday morning.

It said: “Beautiful morning. Frost on the lawn and sunshine behind the garden. Beautiful winters morning. Nice and fresh outside, working with tools is not recommended until about 9ish.”

Vereeniging recorded Gauteng’s first single digit overnight low of 9°C on Sunday.

The onset of winter may be cause for concern for the country, which is in the middle of a lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Last week,  Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the challenge of the winter months stretching ahead could not be discounted in trying to slow the rate of infection, since the virus is known to spread more rapidly and cause more severe symptoms in colder weather.

“Next month the flu season will start and these will flood our hospitals and clinics. This small growth in numbers means we maybe currently experiencing the calm before a heavy and devastating storm. There may not be many warnings before the pounding descends.

“We need each person to make it a personal fight to save our nation,” he added.

According to Storm Report SA, the cold zone has moved from the Cape to the east and northeast, affecting Mpumalanga, central Limpopo, and southeast Zimbabwe.

“The sudden formation of the Low ‘LS’ is being filled with dry air (pale brown shading) so will be unable to generate clouds and showers. However, tomorrow (Thursday) it will begin pulling humid air from the north into northern Cape, Free State and Lesotho where thunder showers will result,” it said.

The South African Weather Service also issued a watch for rain and thunder on Wednesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Death toll rises to at least 100 after Pakistan snow, avalanches 15.1.2020
Over 80 dead as severe weather hits Pakistan and Afghanistan 14.1.2020
The top 10 ski resorts in Europe for 2020 15.11.2019



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19


today in print

Read Today's edition