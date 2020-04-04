Flood warnings issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of possible flooding, especially around Centurion, on Saturday, repots Centurion Rekord.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 4.4.2020 pic.twitter.com/SMTEfvZOkB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 4, 2020

Forecaster Celeste Fourie said rain will persist throughout Saturday, with cloudy conditions expected.

“We are looking at a maximum of 18°C today. Motorists are urged to take extreme caution when driving in rainy conditions,” she said.

“This persistent rain could lead to flooding in areas like Centurion, so people should be alert.”

Fourie said the rain will clear up by Sunday.

“We are not expecting much rain for tomorrow, going into the week. By Monday, temperatures are expected to be warm as we looking at a maximum of 25°C,” she said.

Heavy rain which may lead to localised flooding is also expected over the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 4.4.2020 pic.twitter.com/2ZGHodAmR5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 4, 2020

(Additional reporting by Nica Richards)

