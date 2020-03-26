Stormy lockdown Friday predicted for Gauteng

The South African Weather Service says severe storms can be expected across Gauteng on Friday, the first day of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

A strong cold front is passing just south of the country and cooler air is expected to reach the province tomorrow which will trigger storms, possibly packing hail and strong winds.

The storm watch issued by the Weather Service says the storms are expected to occur in the afternoon.

The watch also includes the western parts of Mpumalanga.

Next week, the first week of April and technically autumn, will see slightly cooler daytime temperatures taking hold as more cold fronts brush past the country.

