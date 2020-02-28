Protests 28.2.2020 02:15 pm

WATCH: Heavy downpours, thunder rain on EFF’s parade in Johannesburg

Citizen reporter
Picture: EFF/Twitter

Windy weather will accompany the heavy rainfall.

After the South African Weather Service on Friday issued a watch for heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and large amounts of small hail over the Emfuleni, Midvvaal and City of Johannesburg municipalities from 12pm to 3pm on Friday, the heavens opened up on Sandton on Friday afternoon.

The thunder and rain did not seem to slow down an EFF-led march from Sandton to Eskom’s headquarters, Megawatt Park.

The party has been joined by others in protest at what they allege is the privatisation of Eskom. The protest saw coal trucks blocking roads in and around Sandton on Friday morning.

The heavy downpours were accompanied by windy weather, which was expected to later move to Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“Strong to gale force SE winds (55 to 65km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, as well as the Cape Metropole, spreading along the south coast to Mossel Bay,” said the service.

“Severe thunderstorms are observed 30km east of Carletonville in the LM of Merafong moving east towards Randfontein and Westonaria LM resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding and large amounts of small hail,” said the SAWS.

