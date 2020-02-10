Weather 10.2.2020 02:41 pm

SA Weather Service issues watch for heavy rain, hail in Gauteng and North West

Citizen reporter
SA Weather Service issues watch for heavy rain, hail in Gauteng and North West

North West will likely experience hail, in addition to strong winds and heavy downpours.

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for heavy rain in most parts of South Africa, including Gauteng, on Monday and Tuesday. Gauteng residents, especially those in the areas of Springs in Ekurhuleni have been warned to watch out for heavy downpours leading to localised flooding moving north-eastwards late afternoon.

The same weather pattern has been observed over Bushbuckridge, Nkomazi, Mbombela and Nkomazi LMs of Mpumalanga today and tomorrow.

These were the rest of the warnings:

“Warning: 10/02/2020 11am to: 11/02/2020 11pm. Heavy rain: leading to flooding expected today and tomorrow (Tuesday) over the eastern parts of Limpopo (Vhembe and Mopani Districts).

“Warning: 10/02/2020 12pm to: 10/02/2020 3pm. Severe thunderstorms- slow-moving with possible hail, heavy downpours and strong winds observed south-east of Stella in the North-West moving along N14 towards Delareyville (10/02/2020).

“Warning: 10/02/2020 2pm to: 10/02/2020 5pm. Severe thunderstorms- slow-moving with hail and heavy downpours over Ratlou; Greater Taung, Naledi, Mamusa, Lekwa-Teemane local municipalities of North-West province today. Towns affected include Stella, Kuruman, Schweizer-Reineke.”

