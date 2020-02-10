Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

Social media reports have indicated what resembles a tornado in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

It was spotted in Waterfall Valley, Highlands North and Sandringham, reports Midrand Reporter.

From Wayne Crosson Coming from Centurion towards Mall of Africa pic.twitter.com/ZJJEIhIzRp — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) February 9, 2020

Small tornado in Sandringham Johannesburg skies this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PG6IXx34qO — Gregory (@DevereuxGregory) February 9, 2020

From Shaun Benater Highlands North Johannesburg. 9 February 2020 at 18:10 pic.twitter.com/KFEjshYFF7 — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) February 9, 2020

According to Storm Report SA, it was a funnel cloud.

“It can only be classified as a tornado when it touches the ground.”

