Weather 10.2.2020 09:01 am

Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

Ashtyn Mackenzie
Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

The funnel cloud looming over Joburg on Sunday. Image: Twitter/@StormReportSA1/Leandri Venter

What was first thought to be a tornado was later confirmed to have been a funnel cloud, and was recorded by social media users across the city.

Social media reports have indicated what resembles a tornado in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

It was spotted in Waterfall Valley, Highlands North and Sandringham, reports Midrand Reporter.

According to Storm Report SA, it was a funnel cloud.

“It can only be classified as a tornado when it touches the ground.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
City Power’s ‘special power for Joburg deal’ has first load shedding failure 3.2.2020
‘Tornado’ hits Mpumalanga town 22.1.2020
VIDEOS: Tornado rips through parts of Mpumalanga 7.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels

Government Cynical South Africans unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s next big speech

Weather WATCH: Heavy rains create magnificent waterfall at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Crime ‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced

Parliament Process to ‘dethrone’ Mkhwebane to continue despite court challenge


today in print

Read Today's edition