Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

Social media reports have indicated what resembles a tornado in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.
It was spotted in Waterfall Valley, Highlands North and Sandringham, reports Midrand Reporter.
From Wayne Crosson
Coming from Centurion towards Mall of Africa pic.twitter.com/ZJJEIhIzRp
— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) February 9, 2020
Small tornado in Sandringham Johannesburg skies this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/PG6IXx34qO
— Gregory (@DevereuxGregory) February 9, 2020
From Shaun Benater
Highlands North Johannesburg. 9 February 2020 at 18:10 pic.twitter.com/KFEjshYFF7
— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) February 9, 2020
According to Storm Report SA, it was a funnel cloud.
“It can only be classified as a tornado when it touches the ground.”
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.