Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

As the country’s summer weather system would have it, the week is expected to start off with one part of the country wet and the other dry, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

This comes after the country has seen localised flooding following heavy downpours in its eastern provinces, particularly in Gauteng where three people were confirmed to have died.

Saws weather forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said there was a warning out for today about heavy rain, specifically localised thunderstorms, issued for the eastern parts of the country particularly in eastern Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

He said these areas had an 80% chance of rain while the western parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal had a 60% chance of rain.

He said at the same time, central and eastern parts of the country including North West, Gauteng, Free State and Eastern Cape would have a 30% chance of rain.

He added that tomorrow, while there was no warning issued for heavy downpours, there were isolated afternoon thunderstorms expected in the central parts of the country including the Free State, North West, eastern parts of the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

He said more rain was expected in the extreme north-eastern part of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

In the meantime, he said the rest of the country, which including the Western Cape and Northern Cape would have clear weather and not receive any rain for the first half of the week.

“The eastern parts of the country will have cool temperatures from Monday [today] to Wednesday while the western parts, including the Western Cape, Northern Cape and western Eastern Cape, will be dry and have hot to very hot temperatures.”

