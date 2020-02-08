Weather 8.2.2020 03:22 pm

WATCH: Range Rover driver gets stuck in Centurion floodwaters

Picture: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

Gauteng has been struggling to cope with heavy rainfall since Friday.

Activist Yusuf Abramjee was left bemused on Saturday after footage and photos emerged of a Range Rover trapped in floodwaters in Centurion.

Authorities had earlier advised motorists to be careful and not to try to brave heavily flooded roads, even if you happen to have a fancy 4×4.

Much of Gauteng has seen heavy flooding, with Helen Joseph hospital also flooded.

