WATCH: Range Rover driver gets stuck in Centurion floodwaters

Activist Yusuf Abramjee was left bemused on Saturday after footage and photos emerged of a Range Rover trapped in floodwaters in Centurion.

Authorities had earlier advised motorists to be careful and not to try to brave heavily flooded roads, even if you happen to have a fancy 4×4.

Why did this motorist even try to cross this low level bridge in Centurion? #Flooding pic.twitter.com/3T17dGrLrq — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020

Much of Gauteng has seen heavy flooding, with Helen Joseph hospital also flooded.

ALSO READ: PICS, VIDEO: Chaos on Joburg roads amid heavy rain and flooding

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.