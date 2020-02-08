WATCH: Range Rover driver gets stuck in Centurion floodwaters

Activist Yusuf Abramjee was left bemused on Saturday after footage and photos emerged of a Range Rover trapped in floodwaters in Centurion.
Authorities had earlier advised motorists to be careful and not to try to brave heavily flooded roads, even if you happen to have a fancy 4×4.
Why did this motorist even try to cross this low level bridge in Centurion? #Flooding pic.twitter.com/3T17dGrLrq
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
#Flooding Centurion pic.twitter.com/0OcaQuTezh
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
Centurion #Flooding pic.twitter.com/svjG15KFwB
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
Much of Gauteng has seen heavy flooding, with Helen Joseph hospital also flooded.
#Flooding Helen Joseph Hospital. pic.twitter.com/HqramAlWVe
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
#Flooding JHB pic.twitter.com/DlAJqNwPBD
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
#Flooding JHB pic.twitter.com/iVSN83WXXy
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
ALSO READ: PICS, VIDEO: Chaos on Joburg roads amid heavy rain and flooding
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.