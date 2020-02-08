PICS, VIDEO: Chaos on Joburg roads amid heavy rain and flooding

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that numerous roads had been affected, including the M1 double decker highway, Crown Road, Smith Road, Leeukop and Witkoppen Roads, and South Avenue and Cross Avenue, among others.

The M1 was closed off to traffic in both directions btwn Crown I/C & Smit Str in Braamfontein due to flooding from early this morning. @MyJRA are present unblocking the drains. @JoburgMPD Freeway officers are diverting traffic at the Crown I/C & Smit Str. #JHBTraffic#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/lT5vWWnhaz — Tembeds (@AsktheChief01) February 8, 2020

Minnaar added that there had also been several accidents due to the heavy rain, including on the M1, M3 and N1 highways.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Buccleuch Dr Bridge due to flooding of Jukskei River. Please use alternative routes.#SaferJoburg https://t.co/K210Xg4thj — Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) February 8, 2020

He added that JMPD officers were on duty to assist and close roads where needed.

“We urge motorists to drive with extreme caution, keep safe following distances and ensure their headlights are on,” Minnaar added.

It’s looking a little precarious in Sunninghill. Please be careful on the roads. pic.twitter.com/iXHdP7pSTo — Carolyn Steyn (@Carolyn_Steyn) February 8, 2020

VIDEO: Flooding in Riverlea Extension, residents say emergency services are not responding. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/7kUMjtYDBr — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 8, 2020

Jukskei Park JHB is flooded. Juweel Road, Witkoppen Robyn Lower closed. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/a16cmSV6gA — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020

Botanical Gardens Gauteng flooding pic.twitter.com/v9c1rAtLY2 — BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) February 8, 2020

