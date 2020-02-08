PICS, VIDEO: Chaos on Joburg roads amid heavy rain and flooding

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that numerous roads had been affected, including the M1 double decker highway, Crown Road, Smith Road, Leeukop and Witkoppen Roads, and South Avenue and Cross Avenue, among others.
The M1 was closed off to traffic in both directions btwn Crown I/C & Smit Str in Braamfontein due to flooding from early this morning. @MyJRA are present unblocking the drains. @JoburgMPD Freeway officers are diverting traffic at the Crown I/C & Smit Str. #JHBTraffic#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/lT5vWWnhaz
— Tembeds (@AsktheChief01) February 8, 2020
#Flooding Belgrade Road bridge Bryanston JHB. pic.twitter.com/YXu9Rww62a
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
#Flooding Witkoppen Road Fourways pic.twitter.com/ELFt0LYl9R
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
Minnaar added that there had also been several accidents due to the heavy rain, including on the M1, M3 and N1 highways.
Motorists are advised to avoid the Buccleuch Dr Bridge due to flooding of Jukskei River. Please use alternative routes.#SaferJoburg https://t.co/K210Xg4thj
— Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) February 8, 2020
Mofolo South. Nancefield. pic.twitter.com/g7YegGA20P
— Nogada wePhondo laseGauteng (@Yoliswamakhasi) February 8, 2020
Road Safety and Flood Risks for Drivers, Riders and Pedestrians – Obey Warning Signs! Don't Risk Driving through flowing Water!! https://t.co/KGctJvBoYt #ArriveAlive #Flooding @sawx_sa_weather @ReenvalSA @GTP_Traffstats pic.twitter.com/jTBJnVE1A2
— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) February 8, 2020
Fourways #Flooding pic.twitter.com/i0VsjASS6Q
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
He added that JMPD officers were on duty to assist and close roads where needed.
“We urge motorists to drive with extreme caution, keep safe following distances and ensure their headlights are on,” Minnaar added.
#Flooding Fourways pic.twitter.com/c6VLKWDY4L
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
It’s looking a little precarious in Sunninghill. Please be careful on the roads. pic.twitter.com/iXHdP7pSTo
— Carolyn Steyn (@Carolyn_Steyn) February 8, 2020
VIDEO: Flooding in Riverlea Extension, residents say emergency services are not responding. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/7kUMjtYDBr
— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 8, 2020
3rd Road Chartwell JHB. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/sAqWPGEGN3
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
Jukskei Park JHB is flooded. Juweel Road, Witkoppen Robyn Lower closed. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/a16cmSV6gA
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
Witkoppen Bridge JHB. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/GAzEvBbC4m
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
Botanical Gardens Gauteng flooding pic.twitter.com/v9c1rAtLY2
— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) February 8, 2020
