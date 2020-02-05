Cold front expected to bring some relief from heat

After the week started with hot temperatures across the country, the South African Weather Service says there will be some relief as cooler temperatures and rain are expected for the rest of the week.

Weather forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said a cold front was expected to enter the country from the southern coast today, which would lead to a 30% chance of rain along the southwestern coast of the Western Cape.

“It will be a weak cold front and would cool down the temperatures across the country, with isolated thundershowers expected in the afternoon in most parts of the country, except the interior parts of the Western Cape and the extreme southwestern parts of the Northern Cape,” he said.

Despite the rain, most parts of the country were expected to see hot temperatures.

Parts of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and the Northern Cape would experience temperatures as high as 38°C.

The cold front was expected to usher in cool temperatures tomorrow, particularly in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Engelbrecht said while the warm to hot conditions were expected to continue on Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid 30s, there was a 60% chance of rain in the eastern parts of the country, including the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and eastern parts of the Free State.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.