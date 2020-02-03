WATCH: Eastern Cape town Alice hit by flooding

“Amathole District Municipality has been hit by disaster in its Alice Town,” Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso said in a statement.

She said no injuries had thus far been reported.

The overflow brought the town to a standstill as vehicles could barely manoeuvre from one place to the another.

Some homes have also been damaged.

Madikizela-Vuso said they dispatched its disaster team to assess the extent of damage.

“We will have a better indication of what is happening on the ground by tomorrow [Monday].”

In a video posted on social media, taxis can be seen submerged in the water unable to move.

WATCH: This video is making the rounds on social media showing the heavy flooding in Alice Town, Eastern Cape today. The @Amathole_DM say they have deployed disaster teams. No injuries have been reported thus far. @News24 @TeamNews24 #AliceTownFlood @Sesona_Ngqaks pic.twitter.com/xsWciCH4fX — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) February 2, 2020

