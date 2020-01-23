Weather 23.1.2020 02:25 pm

Severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng today

Citizen reporter
Parts of KwaZulu-Natal are also expected to experience severe thunderstorms.

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe storms set to hit Gauteng from 2pm to 11pm on Thursday.

“Watch: 23/01/2020 14h00 to 23/01/2020 23h00 severe thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng from the afternoon today continuing into the evening Thursday,” said the SAWS.

According to Gauteng Weather, potential threats include heavy rain, damaging winds and hail in all parts of Gauteng.

Places over the Highveld and Escarpment areas of Mpumalanga, the south-eastern and southern parts of Limpopo (Mopani, Capricorn and Sekhukhune Districts) will also experience severe thunderstorms from 3pm today, said the SAWS

