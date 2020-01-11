Weather 11.1.2020 12:14 pm

Many injured during Bloemfontein hailstorm

Marvin Ntsane
The heavy downpour caused most of the main roads, as well as most of the houses in the Dinaweng area to flood. Picture: Supplied

Sixteen people had to be transported to various hospitals last night after a hailstorm hit Bloemfontein.

The Free State Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Sipho Towa, said paramedics responded to a call at the Dinaweng location, reports OFM News.

Upon arrival, people were reeling in pain and shock after they were injured by flying objects.

He added that most of those injuries were caused by roofs that were blown off during the storm. Other people were treated on the scene and proceeded to look for their belongings.

The 16 injured parties was transported to both the Pelonomi and Busamed hospitals to be treated for moderate to critical injuries.

Towa said a disaster management team was sent in to assess further damage.

Meanwhile, the Mangaung Metro Municipality was in the process of relocating displaced families to community halls for temporary shelter.

