KZN disaster management teams on high alert amid severe weather forecast

Tamlyn Jolly
SAWS has warned of possible flooding and severe thunderstorms.

SAWS has warned of possible hazards including heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, strong, damaging winds, and hail.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted severe thunderstorms over the King Cetshwayo District between 2pm and 11pm on Thursday.

Storms are expected to move towards Ulundi, Nongoma and southern parts of the uMkhanyakude district, reports Zululand Observer.

Possible hazards include heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, strong, damaging winds, and hail.

The KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has placed its disaster management teams on high alert.

“We are very concerned about the ongoing inclement weather conditions in our province,” said Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that our communities receive adequate support should the need arise.”

This round of severe weather comes after last week’s devastating rain and thunderstorms, which destroyed 150 houses in Estcourt.

According to Cogta, close to 750 people had been affected.

Last month, the department responded to several weather-related incidents in numerous areas, including Ulundi.

Hlomuka urged communities to pay close attention to weather reports and to inform authorities at ward level should any incidents occur.

