Severe thunderstorms, hail expected in Gauteng today

The Northern Cape will also experience heavy rainfall on Monday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for heavy rainfall over Johannesburg moving towards Ekurhuleni from 3pm on Monday.

The heavy rainfall will bring severe thunderstorms that will be accompanied by large amounts of small hail in some places.

The Free State, North West, and Northern Cape will also likely experience severe thunderstorms with hail and heavy rainfall.

“Severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy downpours and strong winds observed south of Bothaville moving over the R30 with in the next hour.

“Severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy downpours and strong winds observed northwest of Winburg moving [eastwards] over the N1 in the next hour-today.

“Severe thunderstorms with possible hail, heavy downpours and strong winds expected over the western and the southern parts of North-West Province.

“Severe thunderstorms with possible hail, heavy downpours and strong winds expected over northeastern parts of Northern Cape,” said the SAWS.

