WATCH: Tornado hits Mpumalanga town

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock

Damage is believed to be minimal due to the tornado taking place in a remote area. 

A tornado was reported in the Mpumalanga town of Panbult, between Ermelo and Piet Retief, on Friday evening.

Storm Report SA posted a video taken by a resident of Panbult, indicating that it appeared to be a multi-vortex tornado.

There have been no fatalities or casualties reported and infrastructure damage is believed to be minimal due to the tornado taking place in a remote area.

This follows reports of three separate tornados across South Africa in November.

These took place in the KwaZulu-Natal areas New Hanover and Bergville, as well as eMpolweni in the Eastern Cape.

The three tornados are reportedly among 17 which have ripped through parts of South Africa in the last decade.

Loading Posts...
