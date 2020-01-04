WATCH: Tornado hits Mpumalanga town

A tornado was reported in the Mpumalanga town of Panbult, between Ermelo and Piet Retief, on Friday evening.

Storm Report SA posted a video taken by a resident of Panbult, indicating that it appeared to be a multi-vortex tornado.

There have been no fatalities or casualties reported and infrastructure damage is believed to be minimal due to the tornado taking place in a remote area.

Very dramatic video taken by Charlene Kotze of the tornado in Panbult (between Ermelo and Piet Retief) earlier this evening. The video was taken at 18:18pm. At one stage in the video the tornado looks like it was a multi-vortex tornado.#Tornado #SouthAfrica #Panbult pic.twitter.com/FAWrdlODEk — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) January 3, 2020

⚠BREAKING Another view of a possible second tornado in Sheepmoor, Panbult (Between Ermelo and Piet Retief) this could be the same tornado that we reported previously taken from another angle . This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/2ECMHvzWBX — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) January 3, 2020

This follows reports of three separate tornados across South Africa in November.

These took place in the KwaZulu-Natal areas New Hanover and Bergville, as well as eMpolweni in the Eastern Cape.

The three tornados are reportedly among 17 which have ripped through parts of South Africa in the last decade.

