SA Weather warns of severe thunderstorms over large parts of the country

The SA Weather Service issued several alerts warning of severe thunderstorms late on Friday night.

Storms are expected to hit Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, and the Free State on Saturday.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, the SA Weather Service’s Vanetia Phakula also warned that there will be heavy rains in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Phakula added that a Fire Danger Index (FDI) has been issued for the interior of the Northern Cape.

“As we look over into the week, we are still expecting an FDI over the interior of the Northern Cape and there’s a possibility of severe thunderstorms over Mpumalanga, KZN and Mthatha area for tomorrow,” said Phakula.

Warning:03/01/2020 23h00 TO:04/01/2020 01h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over the eastern parts of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and western half of Ngaka Modiri Molema Districts (NW) with heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail. pic.twitter.com/7GXFSs1bAr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 3, 2020

Warning:03/01/2020 23h00 TO:04/01/2020 01h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail and strong winds are observed in some places over the Govan Mbeki, Victor Khanye and Emalahleni local municipalities, moving north (Mpu). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 3, 2020

Warning:03/01/2020 23h00 TO:04/01/2020 01h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed in a line between Alberton and Lenasia with strong winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail (GP) moving northwards to City of Johannesburg. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 3, 2020

