SA Weather warns of severe thunderstorms over large parts of the country

Storms are expected to hit Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, and the Free State on Saturday.

The SA Weather Service issued several alerts warning of severe thunderstorms late on Friday night.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, the SA Weather Service’s Vanetia Phakula also warned that there will be heavy rains in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Phakula added that a Fire Danger Index (FDI) has been issued for the interior of the Northern Cape.

“As we look over into the week, we are still expecting an FDI over the interior of the Northern Cape and there’s a possibility of severe thunderstorms over Mpumalanga, KZN and Mthatha area for tomorrow,” said Phakula.

