Severe thunderstorms, hail forecast for Gauteng, North West

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy downpours and small hail conditions are expected over the West Rand, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng on Friday.

Watch:03/01/2020 14h00 TO:03/01/2020 22h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with strong winds, heavy downpours and possible large amounts of small hail expected over West Rand, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng of Gauteng today. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 3, 2020

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 3.1.2020 pic.twitter.com/gRsZQhmarS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 3, 2020

Weather watches have also been issued for the eastern parts of the North West province today, and over the central and western parts of the province on Saturday. Residents and motorists have been warned of the possibility of flash flooding as a result of heavy downpours.

North West Today 's Weather overview: 3.1.2020 pic.twitter.com/nIvR4PG6uo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 3, 2020

Mpumalanga is also said to receive rain on Friday.

Veld fire warnings have been issued for the Northern Cape and Little Karoo for Friday and Saturday.

