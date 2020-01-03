Weather 3.1.2020 12:15 pm

Severe thunderstorms, hail forecast for Gauteng, North West

Citizen reporter
Severe thunderstorms, hail forecast for Gauteng, North West

File image: iStock

Severe thunderstorms are also said to hit Mpumalanga on Friday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy downpours and small hail conditions are expected over the West Rand, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng on Friday.

Weather watches have also been issued for the eastern parts of the North West province today, and over the central and western parts of the province on Saturday. Residents and motorists have been warned of the possibility of flash flooding as a result of heavy downpours.

Mpumalanga is also said to receive rain on Friday.

Veld fire warnings have been issued for the Northern Cape and Little Karoo for Friday and Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Severe storm warnings issued for Mpumalanga and North West 31.12.2019
Mix of weather to persist into the new year 30.12.2019
Cop nabbed two days in a row for drinking and driving 28.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


today in print

Read Today's edition