Dam levels rise, but water scarcity remains worrisome

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Dam levels rise, but water scarcity remains worrisome

Gauteng esidents are being urged to continue to use water sparingly. Image: Randburg Sun

Crucial to water availability in Gauteng is expected rain in Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga, whose rivers provide inflows for the province’s water system.

Recent weeks have seen water levels rise in Gauteng dams, according to the department of water and sanitation. But this may not last because of less-than-expected rain in the first few weeks of the year. Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said heavy rain over the festive season and the reopening of a tunnel connecting the province to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project was to thank for higher dam levels. But he said water scarcity was still a concern. “Because of the rain we have enjoyed over the past couple of weeks, there have been good inflows into the Integrated Vaal River...
