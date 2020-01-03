Premium 3.1.2020 06:10 am
Dam levels rise, but water scarcity remains worrisome
Crucial to water availability in Gauteng is expected rain in Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga, whose rivers provide inflows for the province’s water system.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille
Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures
World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown
General Parental leave for new dads an ‘historic victory’
Editorials It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa