Severe storm warnings issued for Mpumalanga and North West

Severe thunderstorms and large amounts of small hail are expected in Mpumalanga and the North West on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Steve Tshwete, Emakhazeni, Lekwa and Pixley ka Seme municipalities will be affected.

Warning:31/12/2019 14h20 TO:31/12/2019 17h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over the Steve Tshwete, Emakhazeni, Lekwa and Pixley ka Seme municipalities of Mpumalanga with heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 31, 2019

In the North West, warnings have been issued for Ventersdorp and Klerksdorp, with hail, severe thunderstorms and strong winds expected.

A 30% chance of rain is also expected in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 31.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/4qOdc5nXw0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 31, 2019

Severe thunderstorms were earlier issued for parts of Limpopo on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch:31/12/2019 13h00 TO:31/12/2019 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are expected over the Waterberg, Sekhukhune and the Capricorn Districts as well as the Mopani District and south-western parts of Vhembe District (Limpopo) from the afternoon. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, veld fire warnings are continuing in the Northern Cape, stretching from the Khai-Ma municipality to the Hantam municipality on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Northern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 31.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/U7is5JUC42 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 31, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.