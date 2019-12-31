Weather 31.12.2019 02:57 pm

Severe storm warnings issued for Mpumalanga and North West

Severe thunderstorms and large amounts of small hail are expected in Mpumalanga and the North West on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Steve Tshwete, Emakhazeni, Lekwa and Pixley ka Seme municipalities will be affected. 

In the North West, warnings have been issued for Ventersdorp and Klerksdorp, with hail, severe thunderstorms and strong winds expected.

A 30% chance of rain is also expected in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Severe thunderstorms were earlier issued for parts of Limpopo on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, veld fire warnings are continuing in the Northern Cape, stretching from the Khai-Ma municipality to the Hantam municipality on Tuesday and Wednesday.

