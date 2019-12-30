Mix of weather to persist into the new year

Quite gloomy and wet conditions are expected for various parts of the country this New Year’s Eve, while other parts will have fine and sunny conditions, according to the South African Weather Service.

After a topsy-turvy month of isolated and scattered thunderstorms on one day and extreme hot temperatures the next.

Forecaster Wayne Venter said the service was predicting light rain along the south coast of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape today with cool temperatures.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon in the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

They were expected to later drift towards the coast.

“Isolated thunderstorms are also expected in the afternoon in south Gauteng, the Highveld of Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape,” he added.

He said the temperature in the interior were expected to be warm, between the mid to high 20 degrees.

Tomorrow, Venter said thunderstorms were expected in the eastern parts of the country, including Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State and the Eastern Cape.

“Clear conditions are expected over the Northern Cape and the Western Cape except for the south coast which will be cloudy” he added.

“It will be cool over the southern half of KwaZulu-Natal, and the southern and eastern half of the Eastern Cape. It will be warm in the rest of the country with temperatures in the high 20s and 30s. Limpopo and Northern Cape will have temperatures as high as 34 to 36oC.”

He said New Year’s Day would have similar weather, with thundershowers expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and parts of North West.

