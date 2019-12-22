Severe thunderstorms, hail forecast for North West and Gauteng

Parts of the North West are expected to experience severe thunderstorms with small hail and heavy downpours, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast on Sunday morning.

SAWS said heavy downpours are being observed over Kanana, slowly moving south towards Rustenburg.

Warning:22/12/2019 04h30 TO:22/12/2019 06h30 Severe Thunderstorms with hail, heavy downpour and strong winds is observed over Ramatsphere Moiloa Local Municipalities moving south (NW). pic.twitter.com/4ycMF9akqh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 22, 2019

North West Today 's Weather overview: 22.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/m7VNJnH6LV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 22, 2019

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued by SAWS for Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

The warning indicates that large amounts of small hail and strong, damaging winds are being observed over the southern parts of Ekurhuleni, moving eastwards.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 22.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/qBklgPfd11 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape have been warned of veld fire conditions, due to hot and dry conditions.

The warning indicates that Upington is most at risk of veld fires, with temperatures expected to peak at 36°C on Sunday.

Northern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 22.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/fE6FqyEoys — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 22, 2019

Motorists and residents are urged to exercise caution while travelling, and to be careful not to cause accidental fires.

If you are braaing over the festive season, make sure to monitor your fires, and put them out properly. Do not throw cigarette butts on roads or veld, as this easily causes runaway fires that will be difficult to control.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.