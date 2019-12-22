Weather 22.12.2019 08:55 am

Severe thunderstorms, hail forecast for North West and Gauteng

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by SAWS for Ekurhuleni and the North West on Sunday. File image: iStock

Meanwhile, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape have been warned of veld fire conditions, due to hot and dry conditions.

Parts of the North West are expected to experience severe thunderstorms with small hail and heavy downpours, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast on Sunday morning. 

SAWS said heavy downpours are being observed over Kanana, slowly moving south towards Rustenburg. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued by SAWS for Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

The warning indicates that large amounts of small hail and strong, damaging winds are being observed over the southern parts of Ekurhuleni, moving eastwards. 

Meanwhile, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape have been warned of veld fire conditions, due to hot and dry conditions. 

The warning indicates that Upington is most at risk of veld fires, with temperatures expected to peak at 36°C on Sunday.

Motorists and residents are urged to exercise caution while travelling, and to be careful not to cause accidental fires.

If you are braaing over the festive season, make sure to monitor your fires, and put them out properly. Do not throw cigarette butts on roads or veld, as this easily causes runaway fires that will be difficult to control.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

