NSRI issues warning for rough seas in Wilderness

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public not to swim at beaches between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield near Knysna, following a warning issued by the Knysna Municipality.

“The NSRI is appealing to the public to take heed and exercise caution between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield, including Wilderness Beach, which has been closed by the municipality,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“Municipal lifeguards deployed to the beach are advising bathers not to bathe [or] go swimming due to rough sea conditions that are currently being experienced from Friday afternoon in that vicinity.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the South African Weather Service also warned of rough sea conditions.

“The NSRI is appealing to the public and bathers to exercise caution and obey public safety alerts and not swim at beaches between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield on the George, Wilderness and Sedgefield coastline – Victoria Bay Beach is open and lifeguards are on duty,” Lambinon said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.