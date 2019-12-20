Weather 20.12.2019 06:09 pm

NSRI issues warning for rough seas in Wilderness

News24 Wire
NSRI issues warning for rough seas in Wilderness

Rough seas. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the South African Weather Service also warned of rough sea conditions.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public not to swim at beaches between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield near Knysna, following a warning issued by the Knysna Municipality.

“The NSRI is appealing to the public to take heed and exercise caution between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield, including Wilderness Beach, which has been closed by the municipality,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

“Municipal lifeguards deployed to the beach are advising bathers not to bathe [or] go swimming due to rough sea conditions that are currently being experienced from Friday afternoon in that vicinity.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the South African Weather Service also warned of rough sea conditions.

“The NSRI is appealing to the public and bathers to exercise caution and obey public safety alerts and not swim at beaches between Herolds Bay and Sedgefield on the George, Wilderness and Sedgefield coastline – Victoria Bay Beach is open and lifeguards are on duty,” Lambinon said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Swedish woman drowns in Mossel Bay 20.12.2019
Nine-year-old boy drowns in Kleinmond Lagoon, Western Cape 26.11.2019
Search continues for missing teens in Sea Point 25.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition