Severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail expected in Gauteng today

A watch for severe thunderstorms has also been issued between Lydenburg and Sabie in Mpumalanga.

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms set to hit Gauteng on Thursday afternoon. The thunderstorms that will bring heavy rainfall and localised flooding have been observed between Randfontein, Lenasia and will move towards the Soweto area.

Santam also advised its customers in the area to be wary of hail.

“Warning: 19/12/2019 13h00 TO :19/12/2019 16h00 severe thunderstorms – with heavy downpours leading localised flooding observed between Randfontein and Lenasia moving towards Soweto area (Gauteng),” said the SAWS.

A watch for severe thunderstorms was also issued between Lydenburg and Sabie in Mpumalanga today.

Insurance company Santam has also warned its clients to move their vehicles to a covered area due to an “imminent” hail.

