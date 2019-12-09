WATCH: SANDF helicopters airlift 70 trapped guests at Centurion Hotel

South African National Defence Force helicopters were on Monday called to help with the evacuation of 70 guests who were trapped in Centurion Hotel due to flooding from the heavy rain.

The guests were being moved to SuperSport Park, where they would receive further help.

In videos that have been circulating on social media, the helicopters can be seen following heavy rains that have taken unexpectedly Centurion by storm.

The hotel said in a statement: “Our Centurion Hotel ground floor and surrounding areas are currently under floodwater. The property is inaccessible. Approximately 70 guests need to be evacuated and we’re working with emergency services on this. No one has been injured or is currently in danger.

“Military helicopters are now on the scene to assist with the evacuation of 70 guests stranded in Centurion Hotel due to flooding. All are being transported to SuperSport Park where they’re wellbeing will be assessed but at this stage, all guests are reported as safe and well.”

Also read: Flooding in Mamelodi, Centurion due to heavy rain

See videos shared on social media:

Airforce helping to rescue those trapped at the Centurion Lake Hotel. #CenturionFlashFloods pic.twitter.com/UqmCtErziT — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 9, 2019

Centurion Lake hotel. My little sis is here. Please pray for everyone's safe rescue #PrayersUp #floods pic.twitter.com/4wOxKX6Jlz — Dikeledi❣ (@dikeledi_s) December 9, 2019

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for more heavy rain expected in Gauteng this evening, with showers and thundershowers already observed over north-eastern parts of the North West province moving to Gauteng.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.