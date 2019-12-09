Flooding in Mamelodi, Centurion due to heavy rain

Roads have been closed in Centurion and in some parts of Pretoria on Monday morning due to flooding, reports Centurion Rekord.

“The low water bridge at End and Rabie streets have been closed following heavy rain since Sunday afternoon,” said Tshwane Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

He said Lenchen Road at the Centurion lake was also closed.

According to reports, Lyttelton Road in Clubview was also closed due to flooding.

Mabaso also mentioned that the Capital Park low water bridge had also been closed on Monday morning and would be monitored through the course of the day.

He said no serious incidents had been reported yet.

The area around the Centurion hotel and Centurion Lake appeared to be underwater, according to photographs and videos shared on social media.

On Monday, an evacuation of guests and staff was under way after the parking lot and reception area at Centurion Lake Hotel became flooded following heavy rainfall in the province last week.

Mabaso earlier told News24 that guests and staff at the hotel were safe and had been moved to the upper floors of the building. He later confirmed an evacuation was under way, although not ordered by the City.

“Our incident commander is locating who ordered the evacuation, but I can confirm it. Our [City EMS] stance is that people inside the hotel are safe because they are on higher ground in the four-story building,” he said.

Widespread flooding in Centurion, Pretoria following heavy rains.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution.

Please do not try and cross open bodies of water nor moving water! pic.twitter.com/RGSgY09n7p — KE SHARP (@_kingMarven) December 9, 2019

This was taken from Momentum. This is the lake between Momentum, Centurion Hotel & Centurion Mall. ???? Please be safe guys. ???? pic.twitter.com/YZQnzIlNdv — Dudlu my stofolo???? (@ThandoDGAF) December 9, 2019

Motorists were advised to avoid these areas and those affected have had to change routes due to flooded roads and low-water bridges.

Woke up to this Centurion Riverside pic.twitter.com/vE8ma8e0Ab — khodani maphangwa (@boogaks) December 9, 2019

