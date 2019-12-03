Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours expected in KZN from today

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for damaging winds and heavy rainfall in some areas of KwaZulu-Natal starting from Tuesday.

“Warning: Damaging Winds – A strong S to SW gale of 41KT to 45KT is expected between Port Edward and Maputo from this morning.”

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding and reduced visibility was also expected over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal from this afternoon at 1pm to around midnight.

Uthukela, UMgungundlovu and Harry Gwala have also been cautioned against severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall from 1pm on Tuesday.

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 3.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/MKHHkMl3sj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2019

Durban, Richards Bay, and Pietermaritzburg will experience scattered showers and thundershowers, with fresh to strong winds in the afternoon.

Gauteng will also experience clouds with isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers on Tuesday.

