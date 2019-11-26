Weather 26.11.2019 06:30 am

Brace yourselves for a hot week

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Picture: iStock

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the eastern parts of the country, while the western part will be extremely hot and dry.

Warm to hot temperatures are expected for the coming week, particularly for the western parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Only the eastern parts of the country are expected to receive rain this week.

The eastern parts of the country received a reprieve in the past few days with isolated showers and thunderstorms, while the western parts continued to dry up under the scorching heat. This situation looks set to continue, said forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.

From tomorrow, the western parts of the country, including the Northern Cape, Western Cape interior, western parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State, will experience the hotter end of the stick as temperatures as high as 37 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius are expected.

“This will be the same for Thursday and Friday,” said Maliage.

The service forecast isolated showers and thunderstorms for the eastern parts of the country. Rain is expected today across Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This will continue tomorrow in the southeastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

