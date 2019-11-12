Videos and pictures: ‘Tornado’ hits KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service has issued a watch for severe thunderstorms over eThekwini, uMshwathi, Umvoti, and Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal moving towards iLembe, King Cetshwayo and uLundi, with possible hail and heavy rain that might lead to localised flooding from 5pm to 11pm on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms were also observed in the southeast of Alice moving towards the Ngqusha LM and Buffalo City Metro, and were still expected over Intsika Yethu LM, Engcobo LM, Amathole DM and OR Tambo DM in the Eastern Cape, with possible hail, heavy downpours and damaging winds.

“Severe thunderstorms are observed over Richmond, Pietermaritzburg, Dannhauser, eDumbe, Vryheid and Pongola LM (KZN) moving eastwards, with possible hail and heavy rain that might lead to localised flooding,” said the SAWS.

KwaZulu-Natal residents have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of what appears to be a tornado.

Tornado in the PMB & Howick areas please be safe guys! @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/WMBEjVgOot — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) November 12, 2019

@StormReportSA1 #Tornado 20 km from #Pietermarizberg KZN taken 20 minutes ago from 1 of our Surveyors,it is to big to send the video,eould like to fireard the video on whtsupp dm with your nr. pic.twitter.com/ixymnraiqL — Corne du Preez (@corne06946803) November 12, 2019

Tornado near New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. pic.twitter.com/9Hzq1CzOEV — Chris Pappas, MPL (@paphiwe) November 12, 2019

The SAWS said in a statement earlier today that the first significant summer rainfall could lead to potential flooding, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the extreme eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

High rainfall totals had been recorded across KwaZulu-Natal as showers were expected on Wednesday.

“Accumulated rainfall amounts for Thursday and Friday could exceed 100-150mm in places over KwaZulu-Natal,” it said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.