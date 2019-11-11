More severe weather expected in KZN as SA Weather Service issues heavy rain warning

The South African Weather Service earlier this morning issued another weather warning urging people to be cautious of reduced visibility and the possibility of localised flooding, reports North Coast Courier.

The increased wet weather comes after two weather systems converged over parts of the greater Durban area last night, bringing with it more rain.

According to the SA Weather Service, heavy rain is expected to last from 6am until 9pm.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance at all times.

Those on the road travelling on Monday should take note that the weather alert has been issued for the areas from Tongaat in the north, all the way down to Port Edward in the south and inland to Jolivet, Mid Illovo and Camperdown.

As a result of the significant increase in rain, it was also reported on Monday morning that the M4 the Sibaya Circle and Umhlanga has been closed.

Netcare 911 have confirmed the road closure due to flooding.

Motorists have been advised to use the N2 as an alternative route.

Predictions suggest that more rain is expected throughout the week.

