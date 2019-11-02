After big rain, motorists warned of huge sinkhole on N12 in Benoni

Motorists were cautioned on Saturday to drive carefully on the N12 in Benoni because of a sinkhole on the N12 southbound, reports the Kempton Express.

The City of Ekurhuleni said the sinkhole was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Motorists were requested to avoid this road as it posed a safety hazard to road users.

Geotechnical investigations to assess the situation would be carried out. #Gauteng_Traffic MEC @JacobMamaboloSA has instructed departmental officials to immediately close Snake Road,on the N12 Southbound in Benoni as it poses a safety hazard to road users. This after a sinkhole was identified this morning. @GPDRT_ @GTP_Traffstats @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/F9BSJ2fTpQ — UniMedia Pro (@unimediapro) November 2, 2019

