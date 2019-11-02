Weather 2.11.2019 10:45 am

After big rain, motorists warned of huge sinkhole on N12 in Benoni

The dangerous sinkhole on the N12 southbound near Benoni. Picture: Twitter

Officials were instructed to immediately close Snake Road on the N12 southbound.

Motorists were cautioned on Saturday to drive carefully on the N12 in Benoni because of a sinkhole on the N12 southbound, reports the Kempton Express.

The City of Ekurhuleni said the sinkhole was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Motorists were requested to avoid this road as it posed a safety hazard to road users.

Geotechnical investigations to assess the situation would be carried out.

