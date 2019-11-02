WATCH: Bakkie falls into river as Centurion bridge overflows

A bakkie fell into the Hennops River when a low water bridge in Centurion, Gauteng, overflowed, following a thunderstorm on Friday evening and during the early hours of Saturday morning, reports the Centurion Rekord.

The driver of the vehicle was helped out of the vehicle by rescue personnel, said Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

No injuries were reported.

Low water bridge at End & Rabie str, Centurion flooded. Take caution. One person stuck at back of his bakkie. The FR did not make it to the other side. Posted by Concerned Citizens South Africa on Friday, 1 November 2019

Mabaso said the man was attempting to cross a road in his bakkie when the vehicle became stuck on Rabie Street.

Emergency services personnel were called out and the bakkie was also recovered.

“We frequently experience flash flooding in areas with water collecting capacity, such as Centurion and along the Apies River. Water collects quickly and also dissipates quickly,” Mabaso said.

Mabaso cautioned motorists against driving through heavy water flow during the rainy season.

“If you are unsure of the depth of the water, rather take a detour and use an alternative route. While the water buildup may look small, moving water has a force that can often sweep away a vehicle.”

He added that Tshwane Metro Police were on standby during the rainy season for incidents of flooding.

According to local ward councillor Peter Sutton, the low water bridge on the corner of Rabie and End streets was still closed by 8am on Saturday morning.

A large part of Pretoria was affected by the thunderstorm.

Sutton added that the low water bridges in Lenchen Avenue and Witstinkhout Road remained open.

Vice chairperson of the Capital Park sector police Anthony Smith said the low water bridge in Capital Park also remained open.

According to SA Weather Service forecaster Kumsa Masizana, Pretoria can expect light thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

