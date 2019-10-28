Weather 28.10.2019 10:13 am

Gauteng heatwave continues with fire warnings in North West and Free State

Citizen reporter and News24 Wire
Gauteng heatwave continues with fire warnings in North West and Free State

File image: Twitter

Gauteng, the North West, Free State, and Limpopo will continue to experience extremely high temperatures.

The heatwave which has gripped certain parts of the country looks set to continue into the coming week with the eastern parts of Gauteng, the North West, Free State, and Limpopo affected.

An extremely high danger of fires has been reported in the North West and Free State provinces, the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, northern and central interior of the Eastern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape, as well as in western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

While some parts of the country grapple with a lack of rainfall and resulting water shortages, severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the south-eastern parts of Limpopo from this afternoon, and localised flooding expected over susceptible informal settlements of the Cape Metropole and Overberg District.

Extremely hot temperatures are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Limpopo Valley, Limpopo Lowveld and the Western Bushveld.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No real rain until the end of the year – SA Weather Service 23.10.2019
More than 800 suspects arrested for various crimes in Gauteng 21.10.2019
IFP looks to expand in Gauteng 17.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition