Gauteng heatwave continues with fire warnings in North West and Free State

The heatwave which has gripped certain parts of the country looks set to continue into the coming week with the eastern parts of Gauteng, the North West, Free State, and Limpopo affected.

An extremely high danger of fires has been reported in the North West and Free State provinces, the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, northern and central interior of the Eastern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape, as well as in western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

While some parts of the country grapple with a lack of rainfall and resulting water shortages, severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the south-eastern parts of Limpopo from this afternoon, and localised flooding expected over susceptible informal settlements of the Cape Metropole and Overberg District.

Extremely hot temperatures are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Limpopo Valley, Limpopo Lowveld and the Western Bushveld.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

