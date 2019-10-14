Expect it to be warm to hot this week

South Africans should not have any disruptions to their summer plans as we head into another relatively sunny week.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) gave a gloomier forecast last week, when forecasters expected severe thunderstorms, with possible heavy downpours in Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Lesedi (formerly Heidelberg).

Saws forecaster Lulama Pheme said this week’s weather would be far different.

She said not much is expected in the coming week, barring the cooler conditions today in the northeastern interior, which includes Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

She said, after that, the only people who should be wary of any weather changes are those living in Mpumalanga, where there will be a 50% chance of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow.

“Besides that there will be warm to hot temperatures throughout the country,” said Pheme.

