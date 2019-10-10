Weather 10.10.2019 09:54 am

SA Weather Service issues warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng

CNS reporter and Citizen reporter
SA Weather Service issues warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng

File image: iStock

Warnings have also been issued for Mpumalanga and Limpopo. 

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a severe weather alert for Thursday, reports Roodepoort Record.

Severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours and strong winds are possible in places over the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Lesedi Municipalities of Gauteng from this afternoon.

Warnings of severe thunderstorms have also been issued for Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution when travelling in wet conditions.

Infographic: Auto Dealer

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours expected in Gauteng 9.10.2019
SANParks Wilderness braces for heavy rains, flooding on Sunday 28.9.2019
At least 44 killed in north India floods 28.9.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition