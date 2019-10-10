SA Weather Service issues warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a severe weather alert for Thursday, reports Roodepoort Record.

Severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours and strong winds are possible in places over the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Lesedi Municipalities of Gauteng from this afternoon.

Watch:10/10/2019 13h00 TO:10/10/2019 18h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with possible heavy downpours and strong winds are possible in places over the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Lesedi Municipalities of Gauteng from the afternoon today (Thursday). pic.twitter.com/1VUEdMsnzJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2019

Warnings of severe thunderstorms have also been issued for Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Watch:10/10/2019 12h00 TO:10/10/2019 19h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are expected in the Nkangala District and the western parts of Gert Sibande District of Mpumalanga from the early afternoon today (Thursday). pic.twitter.com/xNhtfJ19C0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2019

Watch:10/10/2019 13h00 TO:10/10/2019 22h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are expected in the Waterberg and Sekhukhune Districts of Limpopo from the afternoon today (Thursday). pic.twitter.com/jg80yRCv1M — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 10, 2019

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution when travelling in wet conditions.

