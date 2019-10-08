Weather 8.10.2019 01:24 pm

Light snow forecast for parts of Karoo

Paula-Ann Smit
Light snow falls in Sutherland in the Northern Cape. Image for illustration: iStock

The Northern and Eastern Cape, Lesotho, and parts of the Karoo may see light flurries this week, as well as cold temperatures.

Karoo residents might have to get their winter coats out of storage, as very slight snow is forecast for the area from Wednesday night and into Thursday, reports Graaff-Reinet Advertiser.

According to Snow Report SA, areas that may receive light flurries of snow include Graaff-Reinet and Nieu-Bethesda.

“All snowfalls are expected to be very light and may not even settle on the ground,” the report said.

However, up to 2cm of snow is forecast at higher altitudes, such as central and southern Drakensberg in Lesotho.

The Northern and Eastern Cape are also expected to be cold, with a chance of light flurries.

