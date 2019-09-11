Gale-force winds expected over southern cape, Karoo

Strong north-westerly winds of up to 60km/h are expected over the Central Karoo and the Breede River on Thursday, reports George Herald.

Gale-force westerly winds of between 65 to 70km/h are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

Strong damaging winds often occur along coastal regions, but also often occur during thunderstorm activity.

These winds are sudden and can cause damage.

Precautions

Stay indoors where possible and away from windows that open towards the severe winds.

Be aware of sudden crosswinds when travelling, especially between buildings, fallen trees or power lines and flying debris.

Small boats must stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary, or protected bay.

Parked aircraft should be pointed into the direction of the wind and secured.

Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.

