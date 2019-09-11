Weather 11.9.2019 12:33 pm

Gale-force winds expected over southern cape, Karoo

CNS reporter
Gale force westerly winds (65-70km/h) are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay. Image: iStock

Gale force westerly winds (65-70km/h) are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay. Image: iStock

Gale-force westerly winds of between 65 to 70km/h are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

Strong north-westerly winds of up to 60km/h are expected over the Central Karoo and the Breede River on Thursday, reports George Herald.

Gale-force westerly winds of between 65 to 70km/h are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

Strong damaging winds often occur along coastal regions, but also often occur during thunderstorm activity.

These winds are sudden and can cause damage.

Precautions

Stay indoors where possible and away from windows that open towards the severe winds.

Be aware of sudden crosswinds when travelling, especially between buildings, fallen trees or power lines and flying debris.

Small boats must stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary, or protected bay.

Parked aircraft should be pointed into the direction of the wind and secured.

Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What the Appeal Court’s fracking judgment means 14.8.2019
Cape Town’s dams hit the 80% mark 13.8.2019
Love and dust: a report on AfrikaBurn 9.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition