What spring? Cold front and snow expected before the weekend

A late winter cold front is expected to hit on Thursday evening.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Bransby Bulo told Jacaranda FM that snow has been forecast over the Drakensberg Mountain Range, which will bring the season’s first rain to Gauteng this coming weekend.

“It will affect Gauteng on Friday, with temperatures of between 16 and 17 for Johannesburg and chances of rain are also really good,” he said.

From Sunday, things should get a bit warmer, Bulo added.

(Edited by Daniel Friedman)

