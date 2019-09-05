Weather 5.9.2019 10:54 am

What spring? Cold front and snow expected before the weekend

Citizen reporter
Picture: Storm Report SA Facebook

Picture: Storm Report SA Facebook

Don’t pack away the jerseys and heaters just yet, the SA Weather Service advises.

A late winter cold front is expected to hit on Thursday evening.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Bransby Bulo told Jacaranda FM that snow has been forecast over the Drakensberg Mountain Range, which will bring the season’s first rain to Gauteng this coming weekend.

“It will affect Gauteng on Friday, with temperatures of between 16 and 17 for Johannesburg and chances of rain are also really good,” he said.

From Sunday, things should get a bit warmer, Bulo added.

Screenshot from the SA Weather service website (http://www.weathersa.co.za)

(Edited by Daniel Friedman)

