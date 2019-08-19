‘Rough seas’ cause some Durban beaches to close

Beaches from Umgababa to Isipingo in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed for bathing until “further notice”, due to rough sea conditions.

The closure of some of the province’s beaches started on Monday.

Rough sea conditions have meant that the beaches cannot be inspected and therefore, cannot be declared safe for swimming.

Amanzimtoti ward 97 councillor, Andre Beetge, said the KZN sharks board has been unable to inspect and repair shark nets for several days, leading to the closure of the beaches.

Asked if he could say until when he foresees the closure, Beetge said it’s “nothing spectacular” and would all be weather dependent.

“If the weather turns, they will be able to go out and inspect again, where after, beaches can be reopened.

“The weather itself is not being conducive for bathing,” said Beetge.

He speculated that it could possibly take two or three days, but maintained that it would depend on the weather.

