August will not be as cold as July, weather service says

The country should brace itself for a series of cold fronts, but people can take cold comfort in the fact that they will be weaker than the ones that came last month, according to South African Weather Service.

Weather forecaster Vanetia Phakula said there was an indication that not only were the cold fronts getting weaker, but upper troughs, usually synonymous with the summer system, were becoming stronger.

She said it was the reason that the country’s southeastern interior, including KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Free State, was receiving thunder storms that usually came with summer weather systems.

“We might forget that we are in winter because of the warm temperatures.

“The weather warms up a bit in August but do not relax, we still have some cold days ahead,” said Phakula.

