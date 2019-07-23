Weather 23.7.2019 10:21 am

WATCH: Are you prepared? Gauteng’s cold front is on its way

CNS reporter

A cold front sweeping in from the Western Cape is expected to bring cold temperatures to Gauteng this week, the Gauteng Weather has warned.

We can expect a drop in temperatures, especially from Tuesday, when only a windy high of 20°C is forecast.

Wednesday we’re looking at a high of 16°C, Thursday 17°C, and Friday 11°C. So winter is here folks!

Residents are advised to wrap up warmly and to bring pets indoors, especially overnight when temperatures are expected to plummet.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi has released the following safety tips when using heating during the cold front:

  • Keep matches and lighters away from children.
  • Keep flammable liquids such as paraffin, petrol, and others, away from all heat energy sources.
  • Don’t refill the generators while still hot. Avoid spillage as that can ignite petrol and start the fire.
  • Use appropriate equipment such as a liquid funnel to refill.
  • Keep heaters away from combustibles. Don’t place any type of heater in a confined space.
  • When using braziers, coal stoves, or braai stands inside your home, please open a window for ventilation.
  • Don’t sleep with any of them still in the house.
  • Fireplaces need to be closely monitored as well. Chimneys need to be cleaned.
  • Only approved LP Gas appliances should be used, and cylinders refilled by approved dealers as well.
  • Always keep cylinders upright and follow the manufacturer`s operational procedures.
  • Makeshift heat sources should always be avoided.
  • Illegal electrical connections are dangerous, the outcome can be fatal. Only qualified electricians should repair the electrical appliances.
  • Never operate any household energy (heat) source under the influence of intoxicating substances.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said: “Most fire incidents are caused by carelessness and lack of understanding of heat energy sources. The attitude of the individual also contributes to the number of fires that are experienced.”

