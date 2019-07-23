WATCH: Are you prepared? Gauteng’s cold front is on its way

A cold front sweeping in from the Western Cape is expected to bring cold temperatures to Gauteng this week, the Gauteng Weather has warned.

???? BREAKING: LARGE & INTENSE COLD FRONT to hit SA Tuesday with snow possible in the W, N & E Cape, Lesotho & southern FS. Early forecast suggests SYSTEM LOSES INTENSITY BEFORE ARRIVAL in GAUTENG WEDNESDAY. pic.twitter.com/S1yzixEw9O — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 21, 2019

#Coldfront UPDATE: Intense cold front still on track to make landfall on Tuesday (23 July 2019). Advisories issued by the Cape Town Weather Office including: Disruptive Snowfall, Strong to Gale force winds, and Heavy Rain leading to flooding. @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/zzCvJ6UBEx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 21, 2019

We can expect a drop in temperatures, especially from Tuesday, when only a windy high of 20°C is forecast.

Wednesday we’re looking at a high of 16°C, Thursday 17°C, and Friday 11°C. So winter is here folks!

Residents are advised to wrap up warmly and to bring pets indoors, especially overnight when temperatures are expected to plummet.

⚠️ ALERT: COLD FRONT to hit GAUTENG from EARLY WEDNESDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 23, 2019

20h48: Please note the adverse weather forecast for the country. NO snow is predicted along the N3, but please be prepared for intense cold. Take care and please drive with care and consideration. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 22, 2019

Good morning. Two cold fronts making landfall today (23 July 2019). First one expected over the next half an hour, the second one during mid morning around Cape Town. Widespread rainfall expected over the Western Cape. Keep the alerts in mind and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/fea0Odd9MV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 23, 2019

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi has released the following safety tips when using heating during the cold front:

Keep matches and lighters away from children.

Keep flammable liquids such as paraffin, petrol, and others, away from all heat energy sources.

Don’t refill the generators while still hot. Avoid spillage as that can ignite petrol and start the fire.

Use appropriate equipment such as a liquid funnel to refill.

Keep heaters away from combustibles. Don’t place any type of heater in a confined space.

When using braziers, coal stoves, or braai stands inside your home, please open a window for ventilation.

Don’t sleep with any of them still in the house.

Fireplaces need to be closely monitored as well. Chimneys need to be cleaned.

Only approved LP Gas appliances should be used, and cylinders refilled by approved dealers as well.

Always keep cylinders upright and follow the manufacturer`s operational procedures.

Makeshift heat sources should always be avoided.

Illegal electrical connections are dangerous, the outcome can be fatal. Only qualified electricians should repair the electrical appliances.

Never operate any household energy (heat) source under the influence of intoxicating substances.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said: “Most fire incidents are caused by carelessness and lack of understanding of heat energy sources. The attitude of the individual also contributes to the number of fires that are experienced.”

