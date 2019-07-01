Weather 1.7.2019 01:58 pm

A ‘very cold’ night ahead for Mzansi, with snowfall and galeforce winds expected

Image: iStock

It will be colder in Gauteng from afternoon.

South Africans might have to take out their biggest blanket on Monday night following the South African Weather Service’s warning for a cold night for most parts of the country.

“Cold front over the central parts of the country. Snow still expected over the high-lying areas and [mostly] in the Drakensberg mountains of the Eastern Cape near Ugi, Rhodes, Elliot and Barkly East this late afternoon going into the evening. It will be colder in Gauteng from [the] afternoon,” said the SAWS.

Gale force winds of 62km/h with gusts exceeding 88km/h are expected along the coast between Tsitsikamma and Port Alfred from this afternoon. Light to moderate snowfalls were also expected over the Eastern Cape northern high-lying areas on Monday. Galeforce westerly to south-westerly winds of 65-70km/h were expected along the coastal areas between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape today.

“Cold front expected to move through eastern South Africa this evening, including Gauteng. A very cold night ahead across most of the interior of South Africa,” said the SAWS.

