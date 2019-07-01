A ‘very cold’ night ahead for Mzansi, with snowfall and galeforce winds expected

South Africans might have to take out their biggest blanket on Monday night following the South African Weather Service’s warning for a cold night for most parts of the country.

“Cold front over the central parts of the country. Snow still expected over the high-lying areas and [mostly] in the Drakensberg mountains of the Eastern Cape near Ugi, Rhodes, Elliot and Barkly East this late afternoon going into the evening. It will be colder in Gauteng from [the] afternoon,” said the SAWS.

Gale force winds of 62km/h with gusts exceeding 88km/h are expected along the coast between Tsitsikamma and Port Alfred from this afternoon. Light to moderate snowfalls were also expected over the Eastern Cape northern high-lying areas on Monday. Galeforce westerly to south-westerly winds of 65-70km/h were expected along the coastal areas between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape today.

“Cold front expected to move through eastern South Africa this evening, including Gauteng. A very cold night ahead across most of the interior of South Africa,” said the SAWS.

