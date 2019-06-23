Severe frost to hit parts of Gauteng on Monday morning

Gauteng Weather and the South African Weather Service have issued a warning for “severe” frost that is expected to hit parts of Gauteng on Monday morning.

???? ALERT: SEVERE FROST POSSIBLE in parts of SOUTHERN GAUTENG EARLY MONDAY!!! ????HIGH RISK:

????Homeless

????Fires in informal settlements

????Pets

????Plants ????EMERGENCY NUMBERS:

????112 FREE from any cellphone

????10177 – Public Ambulance/Fire

????082 911/084 124 – Private

????10111 – Police — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 23, 2019

The cold snap that started on Sunday in Gauteng is expected to continue throughout the week, with temperatures expected to reach -4°C in Vereeniging.

⚠️ ALERT: EXTREMELY COLD in SOUTHERN GAUTENG with OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES DIPPING TO THEIR LOWEST SO FAR IN ALL OF 2019 due to COLD FRONT! ???? Vereeniging -4°C

Johannesburg 1°C

Pretoria 2°C — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 23, 2019

“Cold frosty Monday morning across interior of South Africa, weak front brushing south coast of Western Cape. Cold front along the coast on Tuesday with rain in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coast and adjacent interior. Rain continues along KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coast on Wednesday. Cold front in Western Cape on Thursday and Friday,” said the SAWS on Sunday.

