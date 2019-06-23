Weather 23.6.2019 08:16 pm

Severe frost to hit parts of Gauteng on Monday morning

Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Gauteng is expected to experience cold nights and cool days this week.

Gauteng Weather and the South African Weather Service have issued a warning for “severe” frost that is expected to hit parts of Gauteng on Monday morning.

The cold snap that started on Sunday in Gauteng is expected to continue throughout the week, with temperatures expected to reach -4°C in Vereeniging.

“Cold frosty Monday morning across interior of South Africa, weak front brushing south coast of Western Cape. Cold front along the coast on Tuesday with rain in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coast and adjacent interior. Rain continues along KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coast on Wednesday. Cold front in Western Cape on Thursday and Friday,” said the SAWS on Sunday.

