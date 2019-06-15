Stay wrapped up, it’s going to be very cold

Although the cold front causing freezing temperatures across the country has long left, South Africans should expect low temperatures this weekend.

The South African Weather Service warned the country would experience the cold temperatures that started on Wednesday in the southern parts of the country.

Weather forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said the high pressure that was left behind as a result of the cold front caused the cold air that was moving towards the northern parts of South Africa.

The weather was not expected to warm up well into the next week.

However, he said the cold front was now “far away” as it had travelled towards the east of Africa.

“The conditions are now clear and there are no clouds so the temperatures in the evenings are expected to drop,” said Engelbrecht.

“It won’t improve much and will remain fairly cool countrywide.”

The only parts most likely to warm up were the western parts of the country. This includes parts of the Northern Cape and the North West because of the north-westerly winds.

The rest of the country was expected to warm up by Tuesday.

Another cold front is not expected soon, Engelbrecht said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.