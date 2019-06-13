Gauteng gets first cold front tonight, Gauteng Weather warns

Gauteng Weather has issued a watch for a cold front that will arrive in Gauteng later on Thursday. According to the weather service, this will be the first cold front to hit the province.

“First cold front of 2019 makes landfall in Gauteng late Thursday. Alert: Cold front brings below freezing temperatures to Gauteng early Friday. Also the coldest night so far in 2019. Vereeniging -1°C, Johannesburg 2°C, Pretoria 4°C,” it said.

⚠️ BREAKING: FIRST COLD FRONT OF 2019 makes landfall in Gauteng late Thursday! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 13, 2019

????❄️ALERT: COLD FRONT brings FIRST BELOW FREEZING TEMPERARATURES TO GAUTENG EARLY FRIDAY! Also the COLDEST NIGHT SO FAR IN 2019!!! Vereeniging -1°C

Johannesburg 2°C

Pretoria 4°C — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 13, 2019

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 13.6.2019 pic.twitter.com/OpncNifYcq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 13, 2019

