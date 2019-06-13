Weather 13.6.2019 04:35 pm

Gauteng gets first cold front tonight, Gauteng Weather warns

Picture: South African Weather Service

Gauteng residents might have to take out their biggest blankets.

Gauteng Weather has issued a watch for a cold front that will arrive in Gauteng later on Thursday. According to the weather service, this will be the first cold front to hit the province.

“First cold front of 2019 makes landfall in Gauteng late Thursday. Alert: Cold front brings below freezing temperatures to Gauteng early Friday. Also the coldest night so far in 2019. Vereeniging -1°C,  Johannesburg 2°C,  Pretoria 4°C,” it said.

